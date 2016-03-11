Heartwarming videos shows teacher tell woman she is donating kidney to sick granddaughter

Emotional video has captured the moment a teacher told a woman struggling to take care of her sick granddaughter that she could help save the girl's life.

Chris Burelton was invited to Oakfield Elementary School last week, thinking she was told to come in because her ill granddaughter Natasha Fuller was acting up.

The video shows first-grade teacher Jodi Schmidt give Chris a gift, which staff said was a gift for taking care of her granddaughter

“I wanted to give you a gift just for how hard you work,” Ms Schmidt tells the grandmother.

Inside, a note revealed that Ms Schmidt was a match to be a kidney donor for Natasha, a potentially life changing moment for the little girl's family.

Chris can be seen breaking down into tears, screaming and crying with joy over the life-changing gift.

Before too long, tears well in the eyes of the teacher, revealing an incredibly touching moment.

"I was so excited, Ms Schmidt tells the grandmother before passing her a box of tissues.

The video cuts off and shows the hilarious moment Ms Burelton says: "Here I thought I was coming to school because she was naughty!"

Ms Schmidt said she felt she was the right person to donate. "I'm so excited," she said in the video.

"I figured I'm O-negative blood and it did just come to me. I think we're all brought to a certain place and time for a reason," Ms Schmidt told ABC US News'.

"I want to do something for this child," Doyle recalled Schmidt saying.

"She found out yesterday that she's a match in two areas. She has talked with her family and her husband."

According to the station, after telling Chris the news, staff members brought the first-grader in to tell her about the donation.

Natasha read the card that said 'it's a match' and hugged and thanked her teacher, even though she didn't know what it meant.

Natasha was more excited after finding out she could have lollies in hospital.

RELATED:

A mother's life-saving gift to son

Damian and Sheila Stafford are both now recovering in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a life-saving kidney transplant.

Tasmanian grandmother donates her kidney to two-year-old grandson

A devoted Tasmanian grandmother has given her grandson a second chance at life by donating one of her kidneys.

Teenager gives the ultimate gift

A 13-year-old boy who was killed in a car accident, has given the gift of life by donating his organs to six other people.

Grab the tissues! This organ donation advertisement will make you cry

This PSA urging organ donation will leave you bawling feel-good tears.

Medical staff dispose of man's kidney intended for sister

Sarah Fudacz found the perfect donor in her brother Paul, but the hospital threw out the kidney.