'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

'Such a FOB thing to do': Cronulla Sharks' Fa'amanu Brown falls for old iPhone charging trick using microwave

Yahoo New Zealand

An NRL player has fallen for an iPhone prank involving a microwave that has been around for the better part of two years.

Cronulla Sharks player Fa'amanu Brown was desperate to charge his iPhone while at teammate Valentine Holmes' house, who was also in need of some power.

Being Holmes' house, he took the charger while Brown had to sit back and wait.

Plenty of bright sparks were caught by this prank that convinced them their iPhones could be charged in the microwave.


"Our phones were both about to die and because it was Val's charger he got to use it," Brown told [http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyleague/article-3485053/It-looked-fully-legit-Cronulla-Sharks-NRL-player-Fa-amanu-Nu-Brown-sets-phone-fire-putting-microwave-charge-advice-online-video.html|]Daily Mail Australia].

The impatient five-eighth thought he would use a trick he once saw in a video on Facebook, only to play a trick on himself.

Brown said he through the video was "legit" – likely the one talking about the iPhone's "Wave" feature.

The New Zealander was left extremely disappointed when the trick did not do what it was supposed to do. However, the microwave did what microwaves do and partially cooked his phone.

"I only put it [the phone] in the microwave for one second and it caught fire, I couldn't believe it, I was devastated," Brown said.

"It stank of smoke but I thought that nothing would have happened seeing as it was in for such a short space of time," Brown said.

"Na it didn't charge, it still worked but it didn't have any service."

Brown said his teammate was in stiches and "lost it, he couldn't believe I actually did it, it's such a FOB thing to do".

He was able to replace the phone when he took it to an Apple store, but he kept the microwave out of the story.

Lucky for Brown he is not the only one still falling for this prank, according to the comments on this popular YouTube video prank.

People are still falling for the iPhone 'Wave' prank, according to these YouTube comments.

But then, those NRL players - they are a special kind of people.

Bryan Fletcher breaks ribs in TV stunt gone wrong

Ben Ross breaks his arm on live TV while arm wrestling Wendell Sailor

Russell Packer urinates on field



Is Nathan Friend's sensational flip pass the greatest try assist ever?

