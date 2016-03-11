Penguin swims 8,000km every year to stay with Brazilian man who once saved its life

Every year a Magellanic penguin swims 8,000 kilometres from the bottom of South America to spend a holiday with a Brazilian man who once saved its life.

In 2011 retired bricklayer Joao Pereira de Souza found the penguin distressed and covered in oil, washed upon a beach in from Rio de Janerio state.

The 71-year-old man nursed the bird back to health, calling it Jinjing.

For most of a year Jinjing stayed around and got better.

"He stayed with me for 11 months and then, just after he changed his coat with new feathers, he disappeared," Mr de Souza said.

A few months later the bird made a surprise return and followed its old friend home.

Jinjing has made the same trek from Patagonia at the southern end of South America up to the quaint Brazilian fishing village to spend several months with the man that saved its life.

"I love the penguin like it's my own child and I believe the penguin loves me," Mr de Souza told Globo TV.

"Everyone said he wouldn't return but he has been coming back to visit me for the past four years. He arrives in June and leaves to go home in February and every year he becomes more affectionate as he appears even happier to see me."

Biologist Joao Paulo Krajewski told The Independent the relationship was strange, but unique and loving.

“I have never seen anything like this before. I think the penguin believes Joao is part of his family and probably a penguin as well.

"When he sees him he wags his tail like a dog and honks with delight.”

