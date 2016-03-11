News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Penguin swims 8,000km every year to stay with Brazilian man who once saved its life

Yahoo New Zealand /

Every year a Magellanic penguin swims 8,000 kilometres from the bottom of South America to spend a holiday with a Brazilian man who once saved its life.

0322_tms_turia
7:17

Turia Pitt talks all things baby Hakavai
0322_tms_kylie
1:18

Kylie Minogue to represent Australia in Queen's birthday celebration
0322_tms_murdoch
0:53

Rumours of Rupert Murdoch's retirement swirl
0323_tms_walker
1:36

Stan Walker's shocking mystery illness
0323_tms_malkah
3:16

Tziporah Malkah says she saw warning signs of James Packer's breakdown
0323_tms_kate
1:29

A very pregnant Kate steps out to talk children's mental health
0323_tms_plastic
0:25

Rubbish in oceans are at devastating levels
0323_tms_funds
1:44

Victoria Premier in crisis management following misuse of taxpayer funds
0323_tms_packer
1:30

James Packer steps down as Crown Resorts director amidst depression battle
0323_tms_tathra
0:24

Investigation begins into cause of Tathra bushfire
0323_tms_helicopter
1:16

Two lives lost in Whitsundays helicopter crash
0322_tms_weather
1:45

Severe weather warning for NSW
 

In 2011 retired bricklayer Joao Pereira de Souza found the penguin distressed and covered in oil, washed upon a beach in from Rio de Janerio state.

The 71-year-old man nursed the bird back to health, calling it Jinjing.

Source: Globo TV

For most of a year Jinjing stayed around and got better.

"He stayed with me for 11 months and then, just after he changed his coat with new feathers, he disappeared," Mr de Souza said.

A few months later the bird made a surprise return and followed its old friend home.

Biologist Joao Paulo Krajewski bond is unusual, and Jinjing probably thinks Joao Pereira de Souza is part of his family. Source: Globo TV

Jinjing has made the same trek from Patagonia at the southern end of South America up to the quaint Brazilian fishing village to spend several months with the man that saved its life.

"I love the penguin like it's my own child and I believe the penguin loves me," Mr de Souza told Globo TV.

The small village where Jinjing spends part of his year. Source: Globo TV

"Everyone said he wouldn't return but he has been coming back to visit me for the past four years. He arrives in June and leaves to go home in February and every year he becomes more affectionate as he appears even happier to see me."

Biologist Joao Paulo Krajewski told The Independent the relationship was strange, but unique and loving.

“I have never seen anything like this before. I think the penguin believes Joao is part of his family and probably a penguin as well.

"When he sees him he wags his tail like a dog and honks with delight.”

RELATED VIDEO

Penguin Walks on a Treadmill for Scientific Research

Incredible Timelapse Of Penguin Colony

Penguin Falls Back into Water


Back To Top