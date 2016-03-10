Flight attendant turns safety briefing into hilarious comedic performance

An Irish flight attendant has gone viral after turning the regular routine safety briefing into his own comedic performance.
Lip-syncing along with the loudspeaker, the Ryanair attendant performs his own actions to match the instructions to the amused delight of his passengers.
The presentation included a seatbelt, oxygen mask and lifejacket as props and was accompanied by hilarious facial expressions and dramatic gestures.
One passenger recorded the in-flight entertainment, which quickly went viral online.
While the show has copped criticism from some who say safety should not be considered a ‘laughing matter’, other say the attendant’s sense of humour made them pay attention when they would’ve otherwise been distracted.
Ryanair made headlines just 10 days ago when one of their flights had to be diverted due to a drunk bachelor party brawl on board.
In January, the Irish budget airline issued an apology after a ‘regrettable comment’ to passengers over the intercom system.
A female crew member was recorded telling passengers: “The captain cannot take off when we have ice on the wings, and we don’t want to die”.
