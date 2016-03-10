Former Home & Away star charged with rape, assault on NSW central coast

A former Home & Away and All Saints actor has been charged with raping and assaulting a woman in her home on the NSW central coast.

Martin Lynes, 48, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and three counts of common assault on March 1.

Police described the alleged attack as a 'domestic dispute' between Lynes and a 51-year-old woman in their Bateau Bay home.

The altercation allegedly broke out between the pair at about 6:30pm on February 29 which led to the reported sexual and indecent assault on the woman.

Tuggerah Lakes officers were called to the home after the victim phoned her family to report the incident, but Lynes had already left the scene.

He was arrested several hours later at 4:15am and taken to Wyong Police Station.

He was granted bail on the conditions that he does not contact or attempt to contact the victim and maintains a distance of at least 100m from her address.

Since his retirement from acting, Lynes has been working as a real estate agent on the central coast.

He will appear at Wyong Court on April 27.

