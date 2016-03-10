News

Aussie drug smuggler opens up on life in a Colombian prison
Mother who killed daughter in car accident pleads for mercy

Mother who killed daughter in car accident pleads for mercy

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A young mother who admitted to killing her daughter in a car crash has pleaded not to be sent to jail telling the court that she has been "punished enough".

The court heard that Joanne Tedesco is overcome with guilt that she ended her child’s life.

Tedesco, 33, was driving with her daughter Nicola Tedesco, 8, when she ploughed into a telegraph pole near Kidman Park, in Adelaide's west, in April 2015.

Nicola Tedesco was eight-years-old when she died in the car accident. Source: 7 News.

Tedesco, a successful business owner who owns six Boost Juice franchises across Adelaide, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving without due care.

Her husband Robert Tedesco, was driving behind her at the time of the accident and witnessed the fatal crash.

Unable to cope with the eight-year-olds death he took his life only a day after the tragic accident.

Her daughter, known as Nikki, died in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital from injuries related to the accident.

The scene of the fatal crash on Findon Road last year. Source: 7 News.

According to reports, the road was described as both wet and dry by witnesses on scene.

The court heard it was the first time Ms Tedesco had driven the BMW V8, which was on sports mode and had traction control switched off.

Tedesco sobbed as her lawyer told the court his client was “overcome with guilt”.

Her lawyer made the following statment in court. Source: 7 News.

Her lawyer asked the court to impose a fine and license disqualification because Tedesco has two other children to care for aged six and two.

Tedesco was flanked by relatives and declined to comment outside court as did members of her late husband’s family.

The mother will be sentenced next Wednesday.

