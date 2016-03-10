Brightly coloured dancing granny steals buskers' show with incredible moves

An elderly woman clad in pink has proven you're never too old to bust a move after a spontaneous dance party that erupted on a UK street was caught on camera.

In the video, which has been shared over 35,000 times, a hunched, grey-haired woman wearing a bright fuchsia coat and green skirt is seen dancing with vigor in the company of street buskers to Twist and Shout.

Despite her stiff-looking spine, the woman continues to move her hips and arms along to the rhythm of the music, consumed by the catchy tune.

A man in a skin-tight gold jumpsuit dances energetically beside her as members of the public pass by, some joining and dancing along.

The incredible scene was filmed by Facebook user Ezda Beevers and has been viewed over a million times.

RELATED:

'All the single tradies!' Bricklayer's smooth moves go viral

Elderly couple shocks audience with incredible dance performance

Dad Crashes Daughters' Whip And Nae Nae Dance

TV Presenter's Epic Dance Moves Caught On Camera