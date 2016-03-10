News

Brightly coloured dancing granny steals buskers' show with incredible moves

7News

An elderly woman clad in pink has proven you're never too old to bust a move after a spontaneous dance party that erupted on a UK street was caught on camera.

In the video, which has been shared over 35,000 times, a hunched, grey-haired woman wearing a bright fuchsia coat and green skirt is seen dancing with vigor in the company of street buskers to Twist and Shout.

An elderly woman stole the show at a busker performance in the UK. Photo: Facebook/Ezda Beevers

Despite her stiff-looking spine, the woman continues to move her hips and arms along to the rhythm of the music, consumed by the catchy tune.

A man in a skin-tight gold jumpsuit dances energetically beside her as members of the public pass by, some joining and dancing along.

Photo: Facebook/Ezda Beevers

The incredible scene was filmed by Facebook user Ezda Beevers and has been viewed over a million times.

