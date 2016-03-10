You go home and then the hardest part begins, trying to normalise what you've seen: Cop shares heartbreak of road deaths

A New Zealand police officer has shared on social media a first hand account of the heartbreak of having to deal with road deaths.

The officer, who calls himself Ryan from Te Awamutu Police, said the human tragedy stays with you for a long time.

He added that he gets accused of revenue gathering three to four times a week.

"The absolute worst job a policeman has to do is advising the next of kin a loved one has been killed. We go up to the house, get out of the car and put our hat on," he wrote.

Deadliest summer on New Zealand's roads

"Sombrely you walk up to the door, knock. Inside your gut is wrenching, you are about to turn someone's world upside down in the worst possible way.

"You sombrely break that awful news. Some people get angry, some collapse right there in front of you. Grief hits us all differently. You meekly offer to call relatives to come for support. You wait with them until the support arrives. Hearing stories of the deceased."

The post comes as New Zealand experiences its worst road death toll in years.

"You go home and then the hardest part begins, trying to normalise what you have seen and had to do, trying to be normal for your family," he said.

"They don't know or understand what you did at work. This doesn't leave you straight away. This human tragedy stays with you for a long time."