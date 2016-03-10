Several injured during two buggy rollover on Hamilton Island

Police are investigating a serious traffic incident involving a golf buggy that occurred on Hamilton Island.

Initial information suggests that at around 8.25am the golf buggy crashed into a stationary golf buggy on the Great Northern Highway.

The golf buggy was carrying eight passengers, including five adults, one toddler and two infants at the time of impact.

One man sustained leg injuries while a women sustained facial injuries.

They have both been airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital.

QGAIR chopper has arrived at Townsville carrying patients from Hamilton Island after buggy crash @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/bpp1oX5JDn — Tom Hartley (@TomHartley_7) March 10, 2016

A baby girl suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Townsville Base Hospital with her mother, who suffered minor injuries.

The female driver and remaining passengers, two men, a boy and a baby girl have been transported to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and observation.

67 y/o female also being flown to Townsville Hospital. 2 others flown to Mackay. 4 taken to Proserpine @7NewsTownsville @7NewsQueensland — Vivien von Drehnen (@vivienVD) March 10, 2016

WHAT WE KNOW:

Eight people have been injured in the accident.

Four are currently listed as serious and four have been listed as stable.

Two people have been airlifted to Mackay Hospital.

-35-year-old female with facial injuries in a serious condition.

-67-year-old male with both legs fractured in a serious condition.

Two people have been airlifted to Townsville Hospital.

-Nine-month-old female with facial & head injuries in a serious condition.

-30-year-old female with head injuries and leg fractures in a serious condition.

Remaining four victims have been transported to Proserpine Hospital.

Two-year-old male in a stable condition.

Nine-month-old female in stable condition.

34-year-old male with cuts to his leg in a stable condition.

36-year-old male with back pain in a stable condition.

Golf buggies are the primary mode of public transport on Hamilton Island.

