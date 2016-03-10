Young woman's emotional 'proposal' to man who raised her goes viral

The emotional moment a young woman asks the man who raised her to adopt her as his own child has captured hearts all over the world in a video viewed over 22 million times online.

Misty Nicole Knight posted the video to Facebook, which was filmed by a family member during her heartfelt proposal.

Misty can be seen among loved ones handing a brightly wrapped gift box to Ryan, believed to be married to Misty's mother, with a note attached to the top.

The family laughs lovingly and then quietens as Ryan begins to read:

"I just want you to know that you are the most amazing man I have ever met," the letter starts.

"You've raised me my whole life, from putting my hair in tight Princess Leia buns, forging my signature in fifth grade, jamming out to alternative music, going on Warped Tour and even our first rock concert together, leading up to us laughing at cats wearing leggings."

"I cannot imagine not having you in my life," the letter continues.

"I'm so grateful to be able to call you Dad."

The note finally instructs Ryan to 'open the damn present already... It's OK to cry'.

Inside the box are a series of official adoption forms.

Ryan and Misty share a hug before they both are overcome with tears.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Misty wrote:

"So everyone has been waiting for this but I finally asked the man that raised me to adopt me. love you with all my heart and can't wait to be a FARREL."

The video has been shared over 18,000 times by users on Facebook, including the official Ellen DeGeneres page.

