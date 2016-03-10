News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

Young woman's emotional 'proposal' to man who raised her goes viral

7News /

The emotional moment a young woman asks the man who raised her to adopt her as his own child has captured hearts all over the world in a video viewed over 22 million times online.

0309_1600_nat-BombUK
1:29

CCTV shows moment bomb is detonated on London tube
0302_tde_cancer
4:32

Rachael Lonergan is helping others face the fight of their life
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0301_tde_mistakes
1:17

How the Oscars are preventing mistakes this year
The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
0:35

The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
Extreme kayaker descends 128ft waterfall
0:48

Extreme kayaker descends 128ft waterfall
Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
7:54

Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man
0:22

Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man
Security video shows deadly attack in Jerusalem
1:24

Security video shows deadly attack in Jerusalem
This Week in Review
1:42

This Week in Review
 

Misty Nicole Knight posted the video to Facebook, which was filmed by a family member during her heartfelt proposal.

Misty Nicole Knight posted the video to Facebook, which was filmed by a family member during her heartfelt proposal. Photo: Facebook

Ryan, Misty and Misty's mother Nicole. Photo: Facebook

Misty can be seen among loved ones handing a brightly wrapped gift box to Ryan, believed to be married to Misty's mother, with a note attached to the top.

The family laughs lovingly and then quietens as Ryan begins to read:

"I just want you to know that you are the most amazing man I have ever met," the letter starts.

"You've raised me my whole life, from putting my hair in tight Princess Leia buns, forging my signature in fifth grade, jamming out to alternative music, going on Warped Tour and even our first rock concert together, leading up to us laughing at cats wearing leggings."

Photo: Facebook

"I cannot imagine not having you in my life," the letter continues.

"I'm so grateful to be able to call you Dad."

The note finally instructs Ryan to 'open the damn present already... It's OK to cry'.

Photo: Facebook

Inside the box are a series of official adoption forms.

Ryan and Misty share a hug before they both are overcome with tears.

Misty and Ryan. Photo: Facebook

Sharing the video on Facebook, Misty wrote:

"So everyone has been waiting for this but I finally asked the man that raised me to adopt me. love you with all my heart and can't wait to be a FARREL."

The video has been shared over 18,000 times by users on Facebook, including the official Ellen DeGeneres page.

RELATED:

As a wonderful surprise for his young son, this Navy father returned home from deployment, snuck up behind his son while his mom was filming, and gave him a massive hug. 

A heartwarming emerges of a woman's Leap year proposal in Blackpool, UK, on the 29th February.

After losing her dog about 6 months ago, a mother was surprised with an eight-week-old Golden Retriever puppy named Kincaid, who is now in training to become her service dog.


Back To Top