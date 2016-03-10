News

'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Police hunting for these people involved in 50-person Hurstville brawl

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Police have released footage and images of people they would like to speak with in relation to a vicious 50-person brawl that erupted at a Sydney pub last weekend.

Just after 5pm on March 6, police were called to an affray involving about 50 people who spilled from the Ritz Hotel and onto Forest Road.

It is believed the brawl erupted during the broadcast of the UFC 196 fight between Connor Mcgregor and Nate Diaz and left two teenagers injured.

The fight spilled onto the streets of Hurstville during the live broadcast of the UFC 196 fight. Photo: NSW Police


Detectives have released mobile phone footage and images to the public asking people to come forward with information regarding the men shown in the images.

George Local Area Command’s Detective Inspector Paul Simpkins believes these individuals can assist investigators with inquiries regarding the incident.

Police are urging this man to come forward and assist police with their investigation. Photo: NSW Police

If anyone has information on these two men, police urge you contact police, as they can assist with enquiries. Photo: NSW Police

On the day, a 17-year-old was rushed to St George Hospital for treatment to a fractured eye socket while another suffered a bruised forehead.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene for offensive language and was taken to Hurstville Police Station where she was later released.

Further inquiries are being made into her involvement with the incident.

“If anyone has information they are urged to contact St George Detectives on (02) 8566 7499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

