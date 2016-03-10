Christchurch man, 63, dives in to save drowning mother and daughter as crowd watches on beach

A 63-year-old man was spurred into action when a crowd of young people stood on a Christchurch beach watching a mother and daughter struggling not to drown in the sea.

Peter Mortensen was about four decades older than anyone else on the beach, but he was the only one who tried to save the drowning mother and daughter. Source: Fairfax Media

Peter Mortensen had just finished a meal of fish and chips on Saturday evening when he heard a woman's screams coming from the waters off Brighton Beach.

"[The mother] was trying to save her daughter but couldn't reach her and got in trouble herself," he told Fairfax Media.

He had not swum in a decade and his sternum was bruised, but as others stood stolid on the sand, he no choice but to act.

"No-one would go in, I was quite reluctant because I'm not a good swimmer and I was the oldest person there."

For a moment Mr Mortensen waited, looking at the crowd he said were all in their 20s to see if there was "some surf lifesaver or some young hero" to enter the water.

No-one did, so Mr Mortensen took off his belt and watch and wadded out trying to understand how the pair could be stuck as the water seemed shallow enough.

He walked out, trying to line himself up with the struggling swimmers, but then "fell in a hole under the water".

Mr Mortensen then swam for the mother, pulling her closer to shore so she could stand on the seabed. He then ducked out to help the daughter.

He was "absolutely knackered and couldn't stand up," so he stuck his head in the water and swam as hard as he could, thinking about the plethora of stories about would-be heroes drowning while trying to save others.

But he was able to save the girl and his own life. The mother and daughter later thanked him, admitting he definitely saved them.

According to [http://www.drownbase.org.nz/annual-statistics/|]Water Safety] there have already been 19 drownings in New Zealand this year, down from 26 in the same time last year.