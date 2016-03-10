Pensioner threatened with eviction over spa

A 73-year-old Belmont pensioner could be kicked out of his home over a spa.

The great grandfather says the Department of Housing has given him six weeks to drain the water and demolish a spa room he built for his disabled daughter almost 20 years ago.

When Eric Reed looks at the spa, he is reminded of his daughter Susan.

He bought the spa to help treat her Spina Bifida and when she died nine years ago, he kept it.

Mr Reed is now been told he can only fill the spa up to 30 centimetres, a third of what is typically allowed.

“I mean it's not a swimming pool. It's enclosed, it's got six locks on it,” Mr Reed said.

The government gave the green light for Eric to install the spa in 1999 but changes in regulation mean it now needs to be fenced in.

On top of the fencing row, Homes West said even though the room that surrounds the spa was built 17 years ago - it never had planning permission and must be demolished.

“Why are they doing this now? When I've had that many people from Homes West here over 26 years,” Mr Reed said.

He has been given six weeks to make the changes or he faces eviction, but Mr Reed said he is too old and cannot afford the cost of the works.

The Department for Housing said "the modifications made to the dwelling are clearly not compliant and cannot remain as they are".

Mr Reed’s response to that was: “If you've got any heart and soul - leave us alone”.