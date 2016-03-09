Loyal dog stays with owner who was left stuck in mud for seven hours before police found him

A loyal dog has proven it was man’s best friend, after she stayed with her owner for more than seven hours, waiting to be rescued.

67-year-old Martin Kay accidentally became stuck in mud, while walking with his dog Holly Blue in Suffolk.

He cried out for help but no one came to his aid, leaving him stranded for seven hours as his loyal black Labrador stayed by his side.



A friend contacted police that night, on January 18, after they discovered Mr Kay was missing.

A ground search failed to find Mr Kay, and he wasn’t found until a police helicopter was dispatched.

Thermal cameras were used by police to find Mr Kay as police searched.

But their rescue went wrong when two police officers also became stuck in the mud.

Mr Kay was eventually rescued and wrote to the National Police Air Service, to express his thanks to those who helped free him.

Police said it was the heat from Holly Blue’s body that managed to save her owner’s life.

They said it was nearly impossible to see Mr Kay, who was covered in mud as the helicopter conducted their search.