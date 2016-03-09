News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

Seriously injured rider 'didn't want to wake up his wife' after horror crash on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Gus Bruno with AAP
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

The motorcycle rider who suffered horrific leg injuries in the Sydney Harbour Bridge crash that brought peak hour traffic to a standstill said he didn't want to call his wife because he didn't want to wake her up.

Gohmert: Thoughtless to say 'I'm a no' to health care bill
6:31

Gohmert: Thoughtless to say 'I'm a no' to health care bill
GOP releases new version of health care bill
1:08

GOP releases new version of health care bill
1122_1600_nat_cassidy
1:46

David Cassidy dies at age 67
1111_1800_nsw_retail
2:03

More shops to open on Boxing Day
1123_1800_SYD-XmasLights
1:38

Christmas comes to Sydney
1127_1800_SYD-TinaArena
1:24

Tina Arena inducted into ARIA hall of fame
1009_1800_nsw_tourists
1:20

Overseas passenger terminal gets a new look
1118_1800_SYD-OxfordStreet
1:03

Police operation in Sydney CBD
1125_1800_SYD-ViolenceWomen
1:54

Sickening, shameful figures of violence against women
1020_1800_nsw_qantas
1:21

A special gathering
Senate has a little over a week to repeal Obamacare
1:59

Senate has a little over a week to repeal Obamacare
1201_1800_nsw_gunman
0:51

Siege at school with a suspected gunman at Toormina near Coffs Harbour.
 

Sydney's Wednesday morning descended into chaos just before 6am when a motorcycle collided head-on with a car just opposite Milsons Point train station.

Sydney's Wednesday morning descended into chaos just before 6am when a motorcycle collided head-on with a car just opposite Milsons Point train station. Photo: 7News


The crash caused the closure of several lanes in both directions on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

25-year-old carpenter Trent Bell, who was directly behind the motorcycle at the time of the accident, told Yahoo7 News that he was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the rider.

“I saw the young girl come across into the wrong lane and into oncoming traffic, and the motorcyclist tried to avoid her,” he said.

“She just clipped him, he went airborne, his bike flipped and then he slid for about 15 metres.”

Blood stains the road where a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Only seconds after the collision, Mr Bell rushed over to the rider, who identified himself as ‘Dan’, and began treating him with caution.

“He wanted to stand back up and I told him to lie there because it was pretty messed up,” Mr Bell said.

“I could see all his bones and everything. He shattered his whole femur."

By this stage, all of the traffic had come to a standstill. It was what would force city-bound traffic to be backed up 12 kilometres to the start of the M2.

Mr Bell told Yahoo7 News that the injured motorcycle rider and the driver were both in a state of complete shock.

“He didn’t have any recollection of the incident. I didn’t want him to look at the leg because it would have made it worse,” Mr Bell said.

“Poor guy didn’t want me to call his wife because he didn’t want to wake her up.”

25-year-old carpenter Trent Bell, who was directly behind the motorcycle at the time of the accident, told Yahoo7 News that he was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the rider. Photo: Supplied

The young woman behind the wheel was so traumatised that other witnesses had to physically hold her upright, before she was escorted away from the scene.

“She thought she killed him,” Mr Bell said.

“As soon as she looked at his leg she panicked.”

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the motorcycle rider, believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition with a suspected fractured leg.

The 25-year-old driver wasn't injured.



NSW Premier Mike Baird has apologised for the inconvenience caused to thousands of Sydney motorists and commuters.

"We thank people for their patience but certainly, as I understand it, they (the authorities) did everything they could to clear it as quickly as they could," he said.

Mr Baird said recent infrastructure projects such as the Sydney Metro rail line would minimise the effect of such incidents in the future.

"Over time that will provide relief in events such as this," he said.

News break – March 9

Back To Top