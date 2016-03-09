US cop dodges bullet to the face, chases down gunman

Police dashcam reveals the terrifying moment an officer narrowly survived on the job after literally dodging a bullet to the face during a routine traffic stop in the US.

Video of the incident was released by Battle Creek Police Department in Michigan showing Officer Brad Gentry pulling over 21-year-old Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown.

In the video, Gentry can be seen getting out of his police car and walking up to the car in front on Saturday afternoon.

He says "What’s up, man?" before the suspect inside the vehicle pulls out a handgun and shoots directly towards Gentry's head at point blank range.

The officer just manages to step back in time, missing the bullet by millimeters.

Despite escaping the bullet and being temporarily deafened, Gentry managed to grab his own gun and return about 10 shots to the fleeing vehicle.

Gentry can then be seen jumping in his car and pursuing Clark-Brown, telling dispatchers: "He shot me. I’m not hit.”

The officer was then led on a wild chase through the residential snowy streets of Battle Creek before other officers joined the chase.

Gentry tells his colleagues he can 'hardly hear' because the bullet went so close to his ears.

Clark-Brown was eventually caught and charged with seven offences, including attempted murder and driving without a licence.

Major Jim Grafton of the Battle Creek Police Department told WOOD-TV:

"I'm proud of him, I'm proud of our department — the way that we responded, the way that we handled it.

"Ultimately, the suspect was found inside the residence. He was unarmed, and he was taken into custody without incident. It was a safe resolution after a very deadly situation."

Gentry has since taken a leave of absence since the incident.