News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

US cop dodges bullet to the face, chases down gunman

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

Police dashcam reveals the terrifying moment an officer narrowly survived on the job after literally dodging a bullet to the face during a routine traffic stop in the US.

0411_1800_qld_syria
1:36

US President rallying allies against Syria
Mystery as more than 50 dead geese fall from the sky
0:20

Mystery as more than 50 dead geese fall from the sky
Chaos as car attempts to leave highway after driving past the exit
0:22

Chaos as car attempts to leave highway after driving past the exit
0408_1800_nsw_trump
0:25

One dead in Trump tower inferno
0408_1800_nsw_germany
1:21

Van ploughs into crowd outside German bar
0407_1800_qld_florida
1:04

Florida police release body cam vision of shootout
Russian spy at centre of poisoning saga recovering
0:23

Russian spy at centre of poisoning saga recovering
0407_sun_markle
0:25

Megan Markle and Prince Harry heading to Australia
Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
0:48

Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
Weekly Wrap Up: Commonwealth Games countdown, shark wrestling, and celebrity auctions
2:04

Weekly Wrap Up: Commonwealth Games countdown, shark wrestling, and celebrity auctions
Teachers Start 100-Mile Protest March From Tulsa to Oklahoma City
13:33

Teachers Start 100-Mile Protest March From Tulsa to Oklahoma City
Howard Students Confident in Negotiations
1:48

Howard Students Confident in Negotiations
 

Video of the incident was released by Battle Creek Police Department in Michigan showing Officer Brad Gentry pulling over 21-year-old Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown.

In the video, Gentry can be seen getting out of his police car and walking up to the car in front on Saturday afternoon.

Officer Gentry approached the car during the routine traffic stop.

The suspect then got out a hangdun as Officer Gentry approached and tried to shoot him at point blank range, only narrowly missing.

He says "What’s up, man?" before the suspect inside the vehicle pulls out a handgun and shoots directly towards Gentry's head at point blank range.

The officer just manages to step back in time, missing the bullet by millimeters.

Despite escaping the bullet and being temporarily deafened, Gentry managed to grab his own gun and return about 10 shots to the fleeing vehicle.

Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown. Photo: Battle Creek Police Department

Gentry can then be seen jumping in his car and pursuing Clark-Brown, telling dispatchers: "He shot me. I’m not hit.”

The officer was then led on a wild chase through the residential snowy streets of Battle Creek before other officers joined the chase.

Gentry tells his colleagues he can 'hardly hear' because the bullet went so close to his ears.

A dangerous chase then ensued through the snowy streets of Michigan.

Clark-Brown was eventually caught and charged with seven offences, including attempted murder and driving without a licence.

Major Jim Grafton of the Battle Creek Police Department told WOOD-TV:

"I'm proud of him, I'm proud of our department — the way that we responded, the way that we handled it.

"Ultimately, the suspect was found inside the residence. He was unarmed, and he was taken into custody without incident. It was a safe resolution after a very deadly situation."

Gentry has since taken a leave of absence since the incident.

Back To Top