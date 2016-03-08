News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Violent schoolyard brawl footage back online

Jordan Cutts
Yahoo7 /

EXCLUSIVE: The person promoting violent videos shot in Perth suburbs that have been banned on YouTube and Facebook has found a new way to stay a step ahead.

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0304_1800_wa_girl
3:09

Perth girl in coma after electric shock incident
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0301_1500_wa-Council
1:43

Perth City Council to be suspended
0301_1500_wa_Cyclist
1:20

Perth cyclist badly injured by four-wheel-drive
0227_1600_nat_fire
0:35

Huge fire destroys Bunnings store
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
Twitter Tackles Abuse on its Network
0:55

Twitter tackles abuse on its platform
Trump says he did not tape Comey
2:04

Trump says he did not tape Comey
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
 

Perth Fights is an online page with 5000 followers. Police cannot shut it down because no laws have been broken.

One of the latest videos promoted by the site is a schoolyard brawl between two girls, in which no one steps in but dozens of people film it.

There were many people watching and filming this fight but no one stepped in to stop it. Photo: 7 News

“It's almost like for young people, if it isn't online then they haven’t experienced it and it hasn't actually happened,” psychologist and cyber expert Jordan Forster said.

Facebook and YouTube have banned the videos but the person behind Perth Fights has found a way around it, posting links to the violent clips via Twitter.

Another video shows young men fighting. Photo: 7 News

They are not only gloating about it, but he or she is calling for more violence from the site’s followers.

"YouTube dogs banned me, but I'm back on Twitter until some b***h reports and bans me there too haha. Start sending in your fight vids again!" the Perth Fights operator posted.

“Social media is uncapped. So that means if I try something on Facebook, that goes away, I can try something on Twitter. If that goes away I can try something on Instagram,” Ms Foster said.

It is not illegal to film these fights and post them on social media, but if you are part of the punch-ups they can be self-incriminating.

If police identify you, that is when charges can be laid.

Related videos

Schoolchildren arrested after another Sydney brawl

UFC fight triggers massive brawl

FIRST ON 7: Teenagers turn on police in Macquarie Fields brawl

Back To Top