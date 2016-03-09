Man dives head first into oncoming car, claims he was possessed by ghost

News

Yahoo7 News /

A man is Hong Kong has been caught on video inexplicably jumping head first into the windscreen of an oncoming car.

He then blamed his bizarre actions on being possessed by a ghost.

The man told Oriental Daily he had no plans to sue the driver, denying the stunt was an effort to trigger a law suit.


In the video, the man is seen sprinting towards the car before leaping towards it at the last second.

The windscreen shatters and he rolls to the side but somehow he appears largely unhurt by the head first collision.

A large bandage across his forehead appears to be all he needed to go about his business.


