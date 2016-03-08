Police officer seen screaming in pain after man throws petrol into his eyes during power dispute

News

Natasha Christian Yahoo7
Yahoo7 /

A man took a chainsaw to a power pole outside his home and allegedly threw petrol over a police officer because he was fuming over a power bill.

Steven Klein was hit with a taser, which set his own clothes on fire.

This was after he stormed outside his Riverstone home with a chainsaw, in Sydney’s north-west.

Mr Klein was seen taking to a power pole with a chainsaw. Photo: 7 News

Mr Klein vowed if he couldn’t have electricity ‘no one will’, taking matters into his own hands after his power was cut off.

After a short confrontation, Mr Klein retreated to his home.

Minutes later, police were called to his house on Regent St and spoke with worried neighbours.

Senior Police Constable Hurst left the group to confront Mr Klein, who was known by his neighbours as ‘Bear’.

That’s when the 51-year-old lashed out.

Witnesses claimed Mr Klein allegedly threw petrol onto the police officer and stood there with a lighter, threatening to set himself on fire.

Police used capsicum spray and a taser to subdue Mr Klein – but electricity and fuel don’t mix, and a fire erupted.

Detective Inspector Gavin Rattenbury told media he believed the flames were ignited by the taser.

Despite being burnt, Mr Klein fled into his home.

Neighbours ran to help the police officer, who had petrol in his eyes.

Witness Adam Williams said he passed the officer a hose to help him wash his face.

“He was in a lot of pain, screaming and rolling around,” he said.

More than 20 police cars then arrived at the scene, filling the street.

Two schools were sent into lockdown as police tried to convince Mr Klein to leave his home.

When he eventually emerged, he was arrested and taken to hospital.

Snr Constable Hurst was also taken to hospital for treatment of his eyes.

“He’s a good police officer, and from all reports he’s OK. That’s a good thing,” Inspector Rattenbury said.

Mr Klein remains in hospital under police guard, he has yet to be charged.

Police have said he could face serious charges over damage to the power pole and the alleged attack on the officer.

Up to one dozen dogs were also taken into custody by the RSPCA.

