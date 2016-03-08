Police officer 'doused in petrol' by chainsaw wielding man in Riverstone siege

A police officer has been doused in petrol by a chainsaw wielding man who tried to cut down a power pole in Sydney on Tuesday.

The man has been arrested following the disturbing stand-off which began around 11.15am in Regent Street at Riverstone and the officer has been taken to hospital for checks.

NSW Police said in a statement that when officers approached the man to try and speak to him the 51-year-old man allegedly threw petrol over the officers.

Officers entered the front yard of the property and used pepper spray and a taser in an attempt to arrest him.

When the taser went off the man’s clothing was ignited, before being extinguished by police.

He ran inside his home and refused to leave the property.

A perimeter was established at the home and specialist officers were deployed to the scene.

About 12.15pm, the man left the property and was arrested by police.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard for treatment to minor burns and is in a stable condition.

Following the police operation Riverstone Public School was placed in lockdown, the school posted on Facebook: "Riverstone Public School is currently in Lockdown. ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE.

"This is precautionary measure until the police operation currently underway in Regent Street has finished. We will keep you updated as information comes to hand."

Hearing reports a homemade bomb has injured a police officer at Riverstone @7NewsSydney — Jessica Dietrich (@jessdietrich7) March 8, 2016

A NSW Fire spokesman said two crews from Riverstone and Schofields were called to the scene at 11.43am and 'assisted police'.

A Careflight helicopter also landed at the scene but has since left with no patients.

Riverstone is located 48 kilometres north-west of the Sydney central business district.