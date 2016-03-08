'He was only 28': Radio host Alan Jones defends Cardinal Pell on Q&A

Radio commentator Alan Jones has shocked audiences after he appeared to defend how Cardinal George Pell treated reports of child abuse in the 1970s, saying 'he was only 28'.

Jones's comment was met with tension on the Q&A program on Monday night when he responded to a question on whether Pell should be removed from his post because of his lack of action following reports of the abuse.

"I think there has been a fairly unfortunate focus on Pell in the sense that he was 28 years of age in 1969 when all this happened.

"And there is a presumption in the way in which this has happened that then Pell was the Cardinal and should have done something.

"People in the Catholic church know that a priest doesn't really have a lot of say and that was borne out in the comments last year made by Channel 10 journalist Paul Bongiorno who was a Catholic priest.

"He was in the same seminary as Risdale in the same dormitory... and he made the very pertinent observation that he had no idea any of this was going on and there was never any suggestion when Risdale came in that night that he had been out doing the kind of things that was subsequently established he had to do.

"Pell is this big great man of quiet manner but very strong limited personality, limited capacity to engage, and people see him as aggressive and diffident but I do think that we have to remember and ask what were we doing at 28 years of age, I can't even remember what I did last Monday," Jones said.

Fellow panelist Josh Zepps shot in saying: "Well, we were not covering up rapists when we were 28 years old."

"It's so disingenuous to imply that the structures, the power structures in the church are just sort of accidental and don't serve the people who are in power," he added.

Last week Cardinal Pell spent four days giving evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse via video link from Rome.

Pell shocked those listening to his testimony when he said:

"The suffering, of course, was real and I very much regret that but I had no reason to turn my mind to the extent of the evil that Ridsdale had perpetrated."

Cardinal Pell has repeatedly denied knowing of Risdale's offending in the 1970s.

Last week in an interview with Sky News, Pell said he will not resign from his position as the Vatican's finance chief because it would be an 'admission of guilt'.

"If the Holy Father (Pope Francis) asked me to do it I would point this out but I would do whatever he wanted," he added.

In his evidence via videolink from Rome, he admitted that having notorious priest Ridsdale and other pedophiles in Ballarat at the same time in the 1970s was a "disastrous coincidence".

But said he had no idea about the offences that were occurring, telling Sky that much of his work in Melbourne had been to help set things right for victims and their families.

Pell had drawn criticism for failing to attend the hearings in person in Australia, but said during the interview he was unable to due to a heart condition that had seen him collapse twice after long trips.