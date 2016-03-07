Man falls from 18th-floor balcony after throwing items to ground

Police are investigating after a man fell from an 18th-floor balcony in Sydney's CBD.

A man, believed to be aged in his mid 40s, fell from a balcony in Sydney just after 5am. Photo credit: Twitter/ ACNWNews

The incident happened after police were called to an apartment block on Liverpool Street following reports a man was throwing items from the balcony to the ground.

After a police operation that continued for a few hours, the man, believed to be aged in his mid 40s, fell from the balcony just after 5am.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical and unstable condition.

A critical incident team from Central Metropolitan Region will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

#nsw #sydney #worldsquare - man is throwing stuff off 18th level of world square and appearing as if he will jump — Ben (@as_a_service) March 6, 2016

The shopping and restaurant precinct is expected to be closed for a number of hours while police conduct inquiries.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.