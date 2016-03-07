News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Man falls from 18th-floor balcony after throwing items to ground

7News /

Police are investigating after a man fell from an 18th-floor balcony in Sydney's CBD.

Man falls from 18th-floor balcony after throwing items to ground

A man, believed to be aged in his mid 40s, fell from a balcony in Sydney just after 5am. Photo credit: Twitter/ ACNWNews

The incident happened after police were called to an apartment block on Liverpool Street following reports a man was throwing items from the balcony to the ground.

A man is in critical condition after falling from the 18th-storey building in Sydney. Photo: Melissa Henricks

A man threw items from the 18th floor. Photo credit: Twitter / Derek Jenkins

After a police operation that continued for a few hours, the man, believed to be aged in his mid 40s, fell from the balcony just after 5am.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical and unstable condition.

A critical incident team from Central Metropolitan Region will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police were called to an apartment block near World Square following reports a man was throwing things from a balcony. Photo credit: Twitter/ Shoba Rao



The shopping and restaurant precinct is expected to be closed for a number of hours while police conduct inquiries.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area. Shops and restaurants are expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Back To Top