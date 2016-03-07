Hundreds evacuated from factory fire near Maitland

Approximately 200-300 people have been evacuated from a two-story factory fire near Maitland due to a chemical leak.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) were called to a building fire near Beresfield at about 8:30am Monday located on Hawthorn Street.

"The building was evacuated as a precaution due to the result of the levels tested during atmospheric monitoring," a Fire & Rescue NSW spokesperson told Yahoo7.

"Fifteen people have been affected by the leak and are currently being treated at the scene by paramedics."

Production stopped immediately and an exclusion zone is still set in place.

The fire has since been contained and crew members continue to test the air.

BERESFIELD | UPDATE: Approx 200-300 ppl evac'd from blding & production stopped. Excl'n zone in place. #FRNSW hazmat on scene. — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) March 6, 2016

BERESFIELD | #FRNSW at chemical leak, Hawthorne St. Leak isolated, air monitoring underway. Ppl affected. @NSWAmbulance on scene. — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) March 6, 2016

