News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Hundreds evacuated from factory fire near Maitland

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Approximately 200-300 people have been evacuated from a two-story factory fire near Maitland due to a chemical leak.

0322_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:03

News Break - March 22
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
0301_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:57

News Break - March 1
Mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into skirt from ASDA
0:35

Mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into skirt from ASDA
0223_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:17

News Break - February 23
0422_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News break - April 22
0711_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:05

News break - July 11
0308_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:34

News break - March 8
0810_0500_nat_newsbreak
4:09

News break - August 10
 

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) were called to a building fire near Beresfield at about 8:30am Monday located on Hawthorn Street.

This is the site of a chemical leak inside a Beresfield factory. Photo: ABC Newcastle

"The building was evacuated as a precaution due to the result of the levels tested during atmospheric monitoring," a Fire & Rescue NSW spokesperson told Yahoo7.

"Fifteen people have been affected by the leak and are currently being treated at the scene by paramedics."

Production stopped immediately and an exclusion zone is still set in place.

The fire has since been contained and crew members continue to test the air.





News break – March 7

  

Back To Top