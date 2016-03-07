News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Runaway trolley ploughs into mother and young daughter standing on supermarket escalator

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

A mother and daughter have been crushed by a runaway trolley, which fell down an escalator in a shopping centre.

Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
1:14

Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
0402_0500_nat_babyformula
1:22

Melbourne baby formula outrage
Irish Journalist Pulls April Fool's Prank on his Kids
0:55

Irish Journalist Pulls April Fool's Prank on his Kids
0401_1800_SYD-BoyLost
3:18

Family celebrating ‘Easter miracle’ after lost three-year-old found
Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
1:46

Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
Thousands of Starfish Wash Ashore in Southeast UK
0:48

Thousands of Starfish Wash Ashore in Southeast UK
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0301_tms_markle
2:50

Meghan Markle joins royals in first speaking event
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
South and North Korean officials to hold working-level talks on Winter Paralympics
0:33

South and North Korean officials to hold working-level talks on Winter Paralympics
0226_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
1:21

Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
 

CCTV captured the heart stopping moment, which showed the mother holding hands with her young child, while they made their way to the lower level of a supermarket in China.

Photo: CCTV News

All of a sudden a half-full trolley appears, falling from above and smashes into the pair at speed.

Both of them were sent crashing to the floor.

CCTV News reported the mother involved, named Xu, said she fainted on impact.

However footage shows the woman getting to her feet quickly after the trolley hits.

Photo: CCTV News

Xu told CCTV her daughter’s face was left ‘covered in blood’.

It was reported the supermarket have since refused to take responsibility for the trolley crash, claiming it was dropped by a young man who fled the scene.

Police were investigating the incident.

Back To Top