Runaway trolley ploughs into mother and young daughter standing on supermarket escalator

A mother and daughter have been crushed by a runaway trolley, which fell down an escalator in a shopping centre.

CCTV captured the heart stopping moment, which showed the mother holding hands with her young child, while they made their way to the lower level of a supermarket in China.

All of a sudden a half-full trolley appears, falling from above and smashes into the pair at speed.

Both of them were sent crashing to the floor.

CCTV News reported the mother involved, named Xu, said she fainted on impact.

However footage shows the woman getting to her feet quickly after the trolley hits.

Xu told CCTV her daughter’s face was left ‘covered in blood’.

It was reported the supermarket have since refused to take responsibility for the trolley crash, claiming it was dropped by a young man who fled the scene.

Police were investigating the incident.