Snake with no skin, no guts, no head snaps back to life to fight off killers

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: It was as mad as a cut snake. Because it was a cut snake.

And it was a skinned snake, a gutted snake and, technically, it was a dead snake because it had no head.

But the searing serpent appeared far from dead and still ready to fight.

The video posted to YouTube by Jacob Hill last month shows the sickening, skinless snake spring back to life to fight off its killers.

Despite having been dead for 16 hours before, the rattlesnake reared up as if to defend itself.

It had no ears or eyes, but the snake some how managed to jut its phantom head in the direction of the men trying to slice its fleshy body to pieces.

"This snake here, he ain't finished yet," one of the men shouted as they jumped away from the reanimated reptile.

However, the ungodly snake does not appear to be a sign of the zombie-snake apocalypse because lying lifeless beside the whipping, seething snake is a completely dead one, showing no sign of life at all.

And you thought snakes were scary enough.

