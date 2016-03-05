New damning book explores Abbott's relationship with chief of staff, rumours of an affair

A bizarre and symbiotic bond wrapped by rumours of an affair is how a new book describes the relationship between former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his chief of staff, Peta Credlin.

The new book by veteran journalist, commentator and former Peter Costello staffer Nikki Savva paints a picture of a prime minister convinced he could not operate without his chief of staff despite repeated calls to sack her.

"Abbott lived in a bubble built for two," Savva wrote in an excerpt published in the Australian.

Laurie Oakes, one of Australia's leading political journalists and commentators, said the book The Road To Ruin, How Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin Destroyed Their Own Government is so damning it would "sink" any hopes or ambitions the ousted PM might have returning to the job.

The book contains several accounts of the relationship between Mr Abbott and Ms Credlin from Liberal Party colleagues, painting an amorous picture of the pair.

In one instance Ms Credlin is said to have fed the PM mouthfuls of food with her fork then "she put her head on his shoulder to complain about being tired" after finishing the meal.

One MP who witnessed the interaction in a Melbourne restaurant told Savva: “I have only ever done that with my partner or a date.”

The book also recounts a conversation between NSW Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells and Mr Aboott in which she raised concerns about the perception of an affair.

"Rightly or wrongly, the perception is that you are sleeping with your chief of staff... and you need to deal with it," Ms Fierravanti-Wells said to her boss.

In another incident the book describes, the PM and his chief of staff appeared to have a tiff in Indonesia, in which Ms Credlin "took off in a huff" ahead of meeting with President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The pair then returned to their hotel to "have it out" while leaving their motorcade and entourage waiting while city roads remained closed for them.

The book claims Mr Abbott's media office director, Jane McMillan, entered the room where the PM and Ms Credlin were to “remind them there was a whole entourage waiting to go…"

Mr Abbott then called his staffer over for "group hug".

The book also explores reasons why Mr Abbott refused to end his partnership with Ms Credlin despite calls from colleagues to dump her and howls from Cabinet members about her insulated, gatekeeper methods of running the PM's office.

Oakes said the book was so damning it would obliterate any hopes Mr Abbott might have of reclaiming the crown from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“If he does have such ambitions, Savva’s book should sink them," Oakes reflected in an opinion piece.

“It demonstrates how wilfully and foolishly he threw everything away.”

Neither Mr Abbott nor Ms Credlin have made comment on the book but the former PM has denied the rumours of the affair.

