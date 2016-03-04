Grass fire burning in south east Queensland

Fire crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning at Beachmere in south east Queensland.

The fire is near Bakers Flat Road and Karora Road.

The fire broke out this afternoon and firefighters are currently conducting backburning operations.

A significant amount of smoke haze is affecting surrounding suburbs and residents have been advised to close windows and doors.

Motorists, particularly those driving along Beachmere Road have been asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

Beachmere is a town located in the Moreton Bay Region.

More to come.

News break – March 4