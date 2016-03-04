News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Grass fire burning in south east Queensland

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Fire crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning at Beachmere in south east Queensland.

U.S. carrier sails in disputed sea as China shows own force
1:45

U.S. carrier sails in disputed sea as China shows own force
0411_0500_nat_fireban
1:50

Fire ban declared across south-east Australia
Girls Forced to Jump From Balcony to Escape Fire
1:36

Girls Forced to Jump From Balcony to Escape Fire
Sea Turtle Rescued After Falling into Cooling Tank at Chemical Plant
0:42

Sea Turtle Rescued After Falling into Cooling Tank at Chemical Plant
Trump to skip South America summit to focus on Syria
0:46

Trump to skip South America summit to focus on Syria
0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
0410_1800_sa_firecrews
1:01

Fire crews bracing for dangerous conditions
0410_1800_qld_nbn
1:38

New technology to connect NBN to Queensland homes
Pensioner tells how he had his car keys stolen on Macca's toilet
3:29

Pensioner tells how he had his car keys stolen on Macca's toilet
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
White Helmet Rescuers Targeted By Douma Airstrikes While Tending to Injured
1:07

White Helmet Rescuers Targeted By Douma Airstrikes While Tending to Injured
 

The fire is near Bakers Flat Road and Karora Road.

The fire broke out this afternoon and firefighters are currently conducting backburning operations.

The fire broke out earlier this afternoon. Source: 7 News.

Authorities advised residents suffering from respiratory conditions to keep medications close by. Source: 7 News.

A significant amount of smoke haze is affecting surrounding suburbs and residents have been advised to close windows and doors.

Motorists, particularly those driving along Beachmere Road have been asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

Beachmere is a town located in the Moreton Bay Region.

More to come.

News break – March 4

Back To Top