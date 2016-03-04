A former member of the anti-Islam group United Patriots Front says she suffered a series of threats against her and her children when she tried to leave the group last year.

Ex 'Australian patriot' claims anti-Islam group forced her into hiding

Indie Norris told Vice she had been forced to appeal to the Australian Federal Police for protection after members of the group turned on her after she quit earlier this year.

The United Patriots Front is an offshoot of the Reclaim Australia group, which has become infamous for protesting against mosques, Islam, Muslims and ‘the Left’.

She said she is the first high ranking member of the group to quit and made the decision after learning leaders knew little about Islam and were largely driven by egos and a quest for power.

Norris was responsible for handling the UPF’s finances and merchandise sales before deciding to leave in December.

The response to her decision, she said, was furious and immediate.

“It started with threats, and then slanderous videos, articles, and Facebook posts which continue to this day,” she said.

“I have been relocated to a safe house ... They're destroying my credibility so no one will want to follow in my footsteps.”

According to Norris, members of the UPF had demanded she send them naked photos of herself while a member had once doctored a photo of her son into an obscene image which was sent to her with a sexual threat directed at the child.

Describing the UPF as a cult, Norris said she apologised to those it had hurt and urged other members toresearch beyond the one sided views espoused by its leadership.

She said she also believed a member of the group would eventually kill someone.

“… I had been brainwashed and only exposed to one side of a very complex issue,” she said.

“I wish I had opened my mind and done my own research rather than believe and follow the UPF so blindly.”

The UPF and Reclaim Australia have built a large following of members they refer to as ‘patriots’ and cast themselves as a group dedicated to defending Australian values.

They have become most notable for staging a series of rallies around the country and protests against plans to construct mosques in regional cities.

One member of the group was arrested late last year after police found him in possession of weapons ahead of a planned rally at Bendigo.

Phillip Galea, 31, of Braybrook, was allegedly found in possession of five tasers, mercury and a distress flare ahead of rally last year.

Other members of the group have also been linked to violent and sexual crimes and neo-Nazi views, however, Norris said one of her roles in the group was to convince other female members that those crimes were not significant.