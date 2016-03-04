Police release dash cam of woman dragging police with car after traffic stop, attempted arrest

US police have released footage of the moment an accused shoplifter tried to flee a traffic stop, dragging officers with her vehicle.

Laquandra Borden, from Sumter in South Carolina, was shot in the arm during the chaotic arrest, which saw her car reversing at speed as officers clung to it or jumped from its path.

The incident occurred in November, however, the footage has only been released this week.

In the video officers can be heard informing Borden she is being detained over an alleged shoplifting from a Walmart near Surfside Beach in South Carolina.

The officers allow Borden to re-enter her vehicle under escort but she takes the opportunity to attempt to flee.

One of the police officers fired a shot that struck the 25-year-old in the arm.

The video shows officers running back to their vehicles as Borden, without her passenger Chastity Stokes, 36, speeds away.

The pair were arrested shortly afterwards when road spikes disabled the black four wheel drive.

Borden has been charged with hit and run, criminal conspiracy, assault of a high and aggravated nature and first degree assault and battery.

She was also charged with shoplifting goods valued between $1000 and $5000.

Stokes was also charged with three counts of shoplifting and criminal conspiracy.

Related videos