Melbourne woman blames Banana Boat sunscreen for severe sunburn

Applying sunscreen regularly did little to prevent a Melbourne woman from being so badly burnt she needed to be hospitalised for two days.

Taryn Hawken claiims she became severely burnt after applying Banana Boat SPF 30 sunblock before she went out into the sun, and throughout the day. Picture: Supplied

Taryn Hawken said she became severely burnt after applying Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 sunblock 45 minutes before getting out of the car and reapplying every hour.

The 19-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, went to an event at the Avalon raceway near Geelong with friends last month where she spent most of the day in the sun, but took regular breaks in the shade, she said.

She said she felt “hot, bothered and uncomfortable” on the way home to Ferntree Gully, in Melbourne’s south-east, and assumed she was just sunburnt.

But it wasn’t until the following day when she was in severe pain and her body started to blister that she realised how badly she was burnt, and went to the hospital where she spent the next two days.

Ms Hawken said hospital staff told her that it was one of the worst cases of sunburn they had ever seen. She may even need skin grafts.

She said the severe pain and stress triggered her MS, causing double vision in one eye and severe weakness in her right leg, so the young woman was put on medication to control her symptoms.

“I have an 11-month-old. I couldn’t care for him as I (usually) could,” she told 7 News.

“I have Multiple Sclerosis. I’m not stupid about the sun and also I’m a red head so I’ve dealt with that my whole life and sunscreen has been a part of my life.”.

Banana Boat Australia is investigating Ms Hawken’s claim.

Following a series of complaints about sunscreen products on its Facebook page earlier this year, Banana Boat said there were no quality issues with tested products, which spokeswoman Rachel Pullicino said were rigorously tested to comply with Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations.

“We understand how awful the effects of sunburn can be, and speaking generally whilst its natural for consumers to want to blame the efficacy of their sunscreen after sunburn, the most common cause of sunburn is the misuse of sunscreen in the application process and also not practising sun safe actions,” Banana Boat Australia spokeswoman said.

“We also always recommend, as listed on our product labels, that our customers avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and always wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear.”

