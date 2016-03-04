Man takes selfie with gun, shoots himself in the face

An American man has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face with what he thought was an unloaded gun.

Police say the death is being treated as an accident. Photo: Getty Images

The 43-year-old and his girlfriend had been taking photos of themselves with the gun at their home in Concrete, Washington state, on Sunday, the Skagit Valley Herald reports.

Police said the man had been removing the bullets and reloading the gun several times throughout the day.

NEWS: Kiwi biker in shorts clocked at 232km/h

NEWS: Man dies in hunting incident

However, the last time he did it a bullet was left inside, Sheriff's Office Chief of Patrol Chad Clark said.

The death is being investigated as accidental.

RELATED