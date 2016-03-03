Australia's worst drivers caught on camera

With Australian drivers increasingly under the scope, Dash Cam Owners Australia has released a video highlighting the dangers of driving on Aussie roads.

The community Facebook page, which frequently shares footage of car crashes, road rage incidents and unusual driver behaviour, has compiled a number of incidents that were immediately followed by an Australian-esque range of expletives.

Cars being cut off, motorcycle riders completely ignored, traffic signals seemingly non-existent - it demonstrates one of the reasons car insurance is at a premium.

"Am I invisible?" one driver retorts after blatantly being cut off at an intersection where he has the right of way.

"So, red lights, stop signs, give way signs and unbroken white lines are irrelevant these days? Scary collection of ignorant potential killers at large," one Facebook user commented on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"$250 K Mercedes SUV with blind spot indicators still cuts that lady off. Just goes to prove that this technology is wasted on idiots," said another.

It comes as a jump in suspect insurance claims relating to car accidents is set to be investigated by a new NSW government taskforce.

Insurance companies welcomed the establishment of the NSW CTP Fraud Taskforce on Wednesday to help quash what they suspect is a growing number of fake claims in compulsory third party (CTP) insurance.

Despite a 12 per cent decline in the number of road casualties between 2008 and 2014, the number of CTP claims in Sydney jumped 39 per cent.

