Leading scientist: ‘What if I’m wrong? I’ll have a party!’

Physicist Dr Brian Greene, who has dedicated the majority of his career to the complex notion of ‘string theory’, has told Yahoo7 that he would celebrate wildly if he was proven completely wrong.

Dr Brian Greene is heading to Australia this month

Greene is heading to Australia next month for a series of talks in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, where he will detail string theory for thousands of Aussies.

However, despite “75 to 80%” of his publications having some connection to string theory, Greene says to be proven wrong would be genuinely liberating.

“If we were able to prove string theory wrong, I would have the biggest party of my life. I would celebrate,” Greene told Yahoo7.

“That may sound strange, but I’m not being facetious. I believe that you go around once in life and I want to spend my life working on something which has the chance of pushing our understanding towards truth.

“If string theory is wrong, I want to know today so I can work on something else which can take us towards truth.”

Broadly understood as a theoretical framework in physics, what exactly is string theory?

“String theory is an attempt to realise Albert Einstein’s unifying theory of physics,” Greene says.

“One theory that would describe big things, small things and everything in-between, that’s the goal of string theory.”

Greene says the way string theory goes about its aim is by rewriting the rules of how matter is put together.

“We all know about molecules and atoms and atomic particles, like electrons and quarks.

“String theory comes along and says that there is actually a finer level of structure inside electrons, inside quarks, inside any particle you have ever heard of.

“The theory suggests that there is a little tiny filament that looks like a little bit of string and it vibrates and the different vibrational patterns of the little strings give rise, in theory, to the different types of particles.”

Greene says just as a violin string can vibrate in different patterns and you hear different musical notes, then the tiny strings in string theory will give you different types of particles – an electron is a string vibrating one way, a quark is a string vibrating a different way.

“Put it all together and all of matter is playing out the notes in this cosmic symphony of vibrating strings,” he says.

However, string theory is a divisive idea in physics and Greene’s notions meet stiff criticism.

“The opponents and critics of string theory say the very same things that I say about the theory: it is a wholly mathematical undertaking that is yet to make contact with observation and experiment,” Greene says.

“It is a very powerful collection of ideas, which on paper, seem to realise the dream of unifying everything together.”

Greene says we are unable to know if string theory is true until it can make predictions that can be independently measured and verified.

“This is where the field of string theory is right now – struggling to bridge the gap between the maths and the observation.

“If someone could find a mathematical inconsistency in the basic equations of string theory, that would prove it wrong.

“If somehow we have overlooked some critical mathematical problem that shows that string theory is self-contradictory, then we would throw in the towel and say ‘we give up, this approach doesn’t work’,” Greene adds.



Dr Greene will be talking in Perth on 16 March, Sydney on 18 March and Melbourne on 19 March. Tickets are available at www.thinkinc.org.au.