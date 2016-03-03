Paratrooper escapes death after chute becomes tangled

A paratrooper who is caught on camera plummeting through the air has had a lucky escape when his back-up chute billowed out from above him just seconds before hitting the ground.

In the dramatic video, two Filipino paratroopers reportedly jumped from a helicopter and in the process, one of the chutes somehow becomes entangled and completely fails on the trooper.

People can be heard screaming in the background as they watch the soldier falling through the air.

The caught-up paratrooper begins plummeting downwards while his parachute flies helplessly above him.

In a lucky escape, the back-up chute billows out from above him just seconds before he was about to hit the ground.

When the paratrooper safely lands a cloud of smoke appears to come from underneath him as onlookers shriek with relief.

People can be seen rushing over as the glider is dusting himself off, while fellow troopers pull down the life-saving chute.

It is unknown whether or not it was a drill or an unfortunate accident.

The footage was uploaded to a forum on an Afghanistan Combat Footage website, Funker530, on February 30.

