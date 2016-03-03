News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW boy hit by train had a 'zest for life' (clone 40018759)
'Unimaginable loss': Autistic boy, 11, fatally struck by train after running away from carer

Baby girl released unharmed after hostage situation with man 'armed with knife' in Logan

Natasha Christian and Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 /

Charges have been laid over an incident where a baby was allegedly held hostage by a man with a knife at a Kingston home.

Economic collapse leave Gazans with hard choices
1:51

Economic collapse leave Gazans with hard choices
0301_1800_qld_creek
1:26

Driver's incredible tale after he drove his car into a creek
High-Speed Shootout Across 3 Cities With 3 Hostages
2:12

High-Speed Shootout Across 3 Cities With 3 Hostages
0717_1130_nat_siege
1:40

Police shoot hostage-taker to end dramatic siege
Japan Q2 GDP revised to 2.5% from 4% estimate
2:10

Japan Q2 GDP revised to 2.5% from 4% estimate
Lavrov Dismisses Claims of Russian Meddling
1:58

Lavrov Dismisses Claims of Russian Meddling

Lebanese and Turkish hostages freed
Business has to adapt to changing geopolitical situation,...
1:13

Business has to adapt to changing geopolitical situation,...
Negotiating With Terrorists
6:49

Negotiating With Terrorists
0617_jira_cadetv
0:56

RAW: When training goes horribly wrong - with firecrackers
0405_1600_nat_lindt
1:54

Lindt siege hostage describes the chaos as police stormed cafe
Government Tries to Authenticate New ISS Beheading Video
2:00

Government Tries to Authenticate New ISS Beheading Video
 

Police allege the 41-year-old made threats to a woman and baby while he was armed with a knife, and refused to allow the baby to leave or go outside of the residence himself.

This morning police smashed the front window and stormed the home, after the man had allegedly been barricaded inside for about three hours.

He was taken into custody at about 8am and has since been charged with a number of offences including threatening violence, child stealing, stalking and burglary.

A paramedic comforting the baby who was allegedly held hostage this morning. Photo: 7 News.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The young child was also transported to hospital to be assessed.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Barossa St address, following reports of a disturbance between a man and woman about 5am Thursday.

Photo: 7 News

Police declared an emergent situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act which covers Barossa St, between Velorum Dr and Barracuda Ct.

Police cordons were in place and negotiators were on scene.

Police have cordoned off the area outlined. Photo: Qld Police

Police believed the man was known to the woman.

The man involved was not related to the baby.

He is due to appear in court at Beenleigh tomorrow.

Back To Top