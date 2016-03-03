Baby girl released unharmed after hostage situation with man 'armed with knife' in Logan

Charges have been laid over an incident where a baby was allegedly held hostage by a man with a knife at a Kingston home.

Police allege the 41-year-old made threats to a woman and baby while he was armed with a knife, and refused to allow the baby to leave or go outside of the residence himself.

This morning police smashed the front window and stormed the home, after the man had allegedly been barricaded inside for about three hours.

He was taken into custody at about 8am and has since been charged with a number of offences including threatening violence, child stealing, stalking and burglary.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The young child was also transported to hospital to be assessed.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Barossa St address, following reports of a disturbance between a man and woman about 5am Thursday.

Police declared an emergent situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act which covers Barossa St, between Velorum Dr and Barracuda Ct.

Police cordons were in place and negotiators were on scene.

Police believed the man was known to the woman.

The man involved was not related to the baby.

He is due to appear in court at Beenleigh tomorrow.