A piece of wreckage from a Boeing 777, likely from MH370, has been found washed ashore on the coast of Mozambique, US media outlets are reporting.

Piece of wreckage found off Mozambique 'believed to be from MH370'

A US official said the debris was found at the weekend and was on its way to Malaysia for further examination, CNN reported.

The official reportedly said the wreckage was a piece of ‘horizontal stabilizer skin’.

NBC also reported the finding. It said early photographic analysis suggested it had come from the doomed Malaysian Airlines flight.

The station said Australia's Joint Agency Coordination Center was aware of the discovery and was arranging for a thorough examination.

More to come.