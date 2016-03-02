'Busted!': Woman films confrontation with cheating husband

A scorned woman, who learnt her husband was trying to have an affair with her best friend, has filmed the moment she confronted him about it.

Leslie Varner from the US state of Idaho was clearly upset to learn her husband Cody had planned to be unfaithful.

While she said she was aware he had played up before, this time she had learnt he was secretly messaging her best friend, Sam.

In a plot to get revenge, ‘Sam’ invited Cody, 26, over to her house for alone time.

But as he knocked on her door, it was Leslie who answered – with her loyal friend right by her side.

With a camera ready to film the spat, Leslie asked her husband for a divorce.

Leslie then shared the ‘catch’ on Facebook, it has since been viewed over two million times.

In the footage, we see Leslie and Sam explaining to the camera what they’re about to do.

“We're trapping Cody Levi Varner cheating on me, his wife, Leslie, with my best friend, Sam,” Leslie says.

“He's trying to,” Sam explains.

“So we are finally catching him in the act after her whole entire marriage.”

Sam then takes the camera while Leslie answers the front door to a very surprised Cody.

“Busted!” She says as she points in his face, “I want a divorce”.

Cody, who seemed unbothered, laughs and tells her “I knew this would happen”.

Leslie then asks how long he had been having affairs, which he responds ‘it doesn’t matter’.

Aware that there’s a camera in his face, Cody tries to cover his face.

“It matters cause I’m f****ing married to you and the mother of your child,” she says.

Cody told her he didn’t care that he had been busted or that he was married.

He did care, however, that he was being filmed.

Leslie informed him the whole time he was talking to ‘Sam’ it was actually her.

Cody insists he knew this, and still came to Sam’s house to ‘see what would happen’.

Further into the conversation Cody accuses Leslie of cheating also with a man named ‘Jared’.

She admits he was unfaithful but insisted it was only because of women named ‘Crystal’, ‘Erica’ and ‘Cassie’.

As the two bicker Cody claims cheating was an ‘easy way out’ of their marriage.

In Idaho, a person can be charged with adultery. The crime carries a threat of a fine of up to $1000 and imprisonment for up to three years.