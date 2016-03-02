Video shows final moments before light plane crashes, killing four in huge fireball

A light plane crashed into an airport building, killing four people including the pilot in a fiery impact captured on security footage.

The accident took place at Wichita Mid-Continent Airport in 2014 after pilot Mark Goldstein, 53, announced that he had ‘lost the left engine’ shortly after takeoff.

The plane was only in the air for 26 seconds before it quickly descended, slamming into a simulator building used for flight safety training.

Mr Goldstein had been flying alone at the time of the crash.

A 78-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 54-year-old pilot were inside the flight simulator when the plane hit and were killed on impact.

Six others were also injured in the crash.

The video has surfaced as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined ‘pilot inaction’ was the probable cause of the crash, the Wichita Eagle reported.

In a report released on Tuesday, the NTSB stated that Mr Goldstein did not ‘follow the emergency procedures for an engine failure during takeoff’.

He also failed to ‘maintain lateral control of the airplane after a reduction in left engine power and his application of inappropriate rudder input’.

Mr Goldstein was a licensed pilot and retired air traffic controller with more than 3100 hours of flight time under his belt.

He also practiced flying multi-engine airplanes.

According to the NTSB Mr Goldstein had only purchased the plane two days before the accident.

