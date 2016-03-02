News

Twice as nice: Lucky Cairns woman wins lotto twice by accident

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

The luckiest woman in Queensland has won the lotto not once, but twice after accidentally buying two tickets in the same draw resulting in a win of $1.3 million.

The Cairns woman was left ‘doubly happy’ after discovering she won the first division twice in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.

The two entries scored a division one prize of more than $674,000 each ticket making the lucky winner an instant millionaire.

Winner winner chicken dinner. The big win has made a Queensland woman an instant millionaire. Source: Getty images.

“It was a mistake that has led to a big reward,” the elated winner said.

“I only meant to buy one entry in the draw but when I was purchasing my ticket on my Tatts.com account, I accidentally selected both of my registered Saturday Gold Lotto games!”


“I saw the winning numbers yesterday and thought they looked familiar so I decided to log on to my account.”

“When I checked one of my entries and I saw that I’d won, I freaked out! I even called my sister and asked her to double check that I really had won,” she said.

Traditionally Leap Days are considered unlucky for some but not the big winner from Cairns. Source: Bloomberg News.

“It wasn’t until after I got off the phone with my sister that I saw I had another winning entry in the weekend’s draw and I freaked out all over again!”

“I picked those winning numbers because they mean something special to me.”

The odds of winning a division one prize, based on one game, are one in 8,145,060 Golden Casket confirmed to Yahoo7.

While the winner has opted to remain anonymous she has admitted she will be using the prize money to buy a house and will also share the winnings with her family.

In a statement to Yahoo7 Tatts Lotteries said: "Throughout Australia, there were six entries that won a first division prize of $674,052.92. There were three division one winning tickets from Queensland, and one each in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia."

"The other division one winning entry from Queensland was purchased in Brisbane’s southern suburb of Rochedale."

Another interesting controversy that has kept Cairns locals guessing for the past two years is the case of the "missing multi-millionaire".

The winner of $2 million is yet to step forward and claim their large prize leaving locals scratching their heads.

The winning Wednesday Gold Lotto entry was purchased from NewsExtra DFO Cairns in January 2014.

Traditionally Leap Days are considered unlucky for some but not the big winner from Cairns. Source: Getty Images.

Tatts Lotteries encourages potential winners to check their purses, draws or even the fridge for the division one winning ticket.

Tales of lottery wins and loses seem to capture the imagination of even the most reluctant punters.


