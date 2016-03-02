News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Passing passenger scoops up toddler who rolled from a moving car in heavy traffic

Yahoo7 News /

Dashcam footage reveals the shocking moment a toddler rolled from the back of a moving car in heavy traffic and was rescued by a passing passenger.

0307_1800_vic_skateboard
1:33

Boy who is lucky to be alive after skateboard fall has a warning
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
0228_1800_ADL-Cali
0:19

Motorbike rider's lucky escape in spectacular Californian highway crash
0228_1800_nsw_biker
0:20

Motorbike rider miraculously survives crashing underneath moving semi-trailer
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
1:36

Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
0619_1800_qld_jocox
1:46

Man charged with murdering Jo Cox faces court
Gorka: Bannon and I are far more dangerous on the outside
3:39

Gorka: Bannon and I are far more dangerous on the outside
Polk sheriff echos colleague's call to arms
3:21

Polk sheriff echos colleague's call to arms
'HTGAWM' Star Karla Souza Dishes on Shocking Episode
2:58

'HTGAWM' Star Karla Souza Dishes on Shocking Episode
1026_0500_nat_weather
1:38

Monster storm to hit east coast
Genetic bacterial engineering could herald new era of biofuels
1:38

Genetic bacterial engineering could herald new era of biofuels
 

The incident took place near a highway in China when the boy's grandfather, identified as Yang Defu, stopped at a set of lights in a silver wagon.

The car took off as his grandson rolled out of the car onto the busy road.

The grandfather's car boot flew open just as the toddler managed to crawl through to the back seat. Photo: People's Daily


Picking himself up and unsure of what to do, the toddler starts to run after the vehicle before slowing to a stop.

Fortunately the car recording the moment slowly drives up behind the toddler before the passenger jumped out to scoop him up.

The Good Samaratin chases the car down and returns the toddler back to his grandfather who then explained that his boot door had been damaged in a previous crash and is known to fly open, People's Daily China reported.

Bystanders watch the grandfather run over to the car and hug his grandson, thanking the man in an emotional reunion.

Luckily, the young boy was not injured.

The toddler can be seen running after the vehicle before a passengers from a nearby car scoops up the child. Photo: People's Daily

The grandfather ran over to the passenger who saved the toddler's life and thanked him. Photo: People's Daily

“I was waiting at the red light. After passing the intersection a car chased after me and kept sounding the horn,” the grandfather told local media.

“The driver told me a kid fell out of my van.

“I looked back, parked my van aside and went back to search for my grandson.”

It is believed the toddler climbed over the back seat and into the boot of the car, before rolling out on to the road.

The seven-second footage was captured on dashcam on February 27 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

This is not the first time a Good Samaritan has rescued a child under shocking circumstances.

Man struck by car trying to rescue young child who darted into traffic

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A man in Ukraine has braved oncoming traffic in an attempt to stop a young child being struck.

Police rescue terrified toddler abandoned in carpark in below freezing temperatures

This is the incredible moment a US police officer saved a terrified three-year-old girl who survived a carjacking and was left abandoned in a carpark in below freezing temperatures.

'Home alone' child rescued dangling from balcony after neck trapped in railing

Good samaritans rescued a small child dangling from a balcony in a shocking incident caught on camera.

Security guards smash window to rescue child locked in car in 38 degree heat

Shopping centre security officers smashed a car window to rescue a child who was locked in a scorching hot car in Booragoon yesterday.

Back To Top