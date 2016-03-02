News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Elderly welfare cheats flew under radar for 20 years, claiming thousands in fraudulent payments

Yahoo7 /

A 71-year-old woman who defrauded taxpayers of more than $380,000 under fake identities is one of thousands of elderly Australians rorting the welfare system for more than 20 years.

0928_1800_nsw_sharks
1:22

Government turns to hi-tech eyes in the sky to keep swimmers safe
0726_1800_SYD-Cyclists
2:07

Weekday cyclist numbers fall in Sydney
0322_1130_nat_taxbill
1:37

Crossbenchers divided over government's company tax cuts
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0321_1800_SYD-Tax
2:02

Derryn Hinch may support company tax cut
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
0302_1800_wa_council
2:38

WA govt suspends City of Perth council
Ireland on red alert weather warning
1:29

Ireland on red alert weather warning
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0228_1800_MEL-Recall
2:01

Confusion follows mass recall of cars fitted with faulty airbags
 

Shocking claims from the Daily Telegraph reveal an estimated 270,000 cunning elderly Australians have managed to fly under the radar claiming fraudulent payments.

According to the report, the massive group includes a 71-year-old woman who defrauded taxpayers of $383,359 by claiming widow’s allowance under multiple false identities.

Her whereabouts was listed as ‘unknown’.

Another 93-year-old claimed $261,376 in pension payments by hiding assets for more than 20 years.

The government is cracking down on welfare cheats, with new measures to ensure debts are paid back.

They’re considered some of Australia’s worst welfare cheats, illegally racking up individual debts at the cost of the taxpayer.

A similar case found an 87-year-old man had claimed the age pension for 24 years under multiple fake identities, defrauding $301,863.

The Daily Telegraph claimed it’s estimated 270,000 Australians are cheating the system while refusing to pay back the welfare debt of $870 million.

Changes to the Social Services Act to be introduced into Parliament will mean welfare fraudsters can no longer hide from the system.

The government is set to remove a six-year loophole under the Statute of Limitations, which has allowed many to escape paying off their debts.

Interest will also be charged on outstanding debts at a rate of nine percent, and cheats who refuse to pay back their debts will be slapped with a departure prohibition order to prevent them from leaving Australia.

Back To Top