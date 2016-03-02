News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Police standoff with man threatening to set 20 litres of spilled petrol alight ends

AAP /

A nine-hour standoff between police and a man threatening to set 20 litres of petrol alight near Ipswich has ended.

The man is being treated by paramedics.

Streets were in lockdown in the suburb of Brassall after police were called to a disturbance at the property just after midnight.

A man was holed up in a caravan making threats against himself, police said.

An exclusion zone around the area was created and police tried to resolve the situation, bringing in a negotiator after eight hours.

The man had begun spilling 20 litres of petrol and threatening to set it alight.

