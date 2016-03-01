'Drunk' driver crashes into 17 vehicles while trying to park her car

An allegedly drunk Russian woman has crashed into 17 cars while trying to park and talk on the phone simultaneously.

It is believed she had been drinking prior to the clumsy string of accidents, and was apparently six times over the legal limit.

A schoolboy from the city of Krasnodar recorded the incident, which left 17 vehicles with scratches and dents.

When the boy approaches her car window, she appears to be talking on the phone and gives him the finger.

A small crowd of people gathers to watch, shrieking every time she starts to reverse towards another car.

It was reported that angry car owners eventually pulled her out of the car and restrained her until police arrived.

Police are now trying to estimate the amount of damage caused, The Mirror reported.

