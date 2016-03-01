'Drunk' driver crashes into 17 vehicles while trying to park her car

News

It is believed she had been drinking prior to the clumsy string of accidents, and was apparently six times over the legal limit.

The woman reverses into one car after another. Photo: YouTube

A schoolboy from the city of Krasnodar recorded the incident, which left 17 vehicles with scratches and dents.

When the boy approaches her car window, she appears to be talking on the phone and gives him the finger.

The woman hits yet another car in her series of fender benders in the parking lot. Photo: YouTube

A small crowd of people gathers to watch, shrieking every time she starts to reverse towards another car.

It was reported that angry car owners eventually pulled her out of the car and restrained her until police arrived.

Bewildered by-standers watch on as the woman repeatedly crashes into parked cars. Photo: YouTube

Police are now trying to estimate the amount of damage caused, The Mirror reported.

