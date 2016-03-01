Police officer stands on motorcycle flying down highway at 50km/h

Police officer and bike enthusiast Ali Jigro is all set to create his own record by standing on a moving motorcycle for the longest possible distance.

The 45-year-old Pakistani has become a local celebrity in his native province of Sindh for the incredible stunts performed on his massive 16-foot motorcycle.

Jigro is now aiming to break a world record for standing on his monster bike while travelling at speeds up to 50km/h.

“I have made this motorbike from scratch and I’ve worked really hard for it,” he told Caters News.

“I made this motorbike for the world record.”

No one has ever performed tricks on a 16-foot long motorcycle, and Jigro says he knows exactly how difficult it will be.

