News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Police officer stands on motorcycle flying down highway at 50km/h

Yahoo7 News /

Police officer and bike enthusiast Ali Jigro is all set to create his own record by standing on a moving motorcycle for the longest possible distance.

Penny Farthing and Tandem Bikes Seen Gliding Down Melbourne on Australia Day
0:59

Penny Farthing and Tandem Bikes Seen Gliding Down Melbourne on Australia Day
0228_1800_nsw_biker
0:20

Motorbike rider miraculously survives crashing underneath moving semi-trailer
Gun Owner Destroys Her AR-15 as Response to Florida High School Shooting
5:52

Gun Owner Destroys Her AR-15 as Response to Florida High School Shooting
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Oblivious dog runs into oncoming cycle race
0:10

Oblivious dog runs into oncoming cycle race
Oil price to stabilise - Saudi's Naimi
2:12

Oil price to stabilise - Saudi's Naimi
Gadgets for the Car Enthusiast
4:03

Gadgets for the Car Enthusiast
0603_news_kindness
0:40

Stranger stops to help disabled man cross road
0121_1800_wa_bikerage
1:34

Man flips grandmother off bike in path rage
0224_1800_PER-BikeWire
0:31

Boy seriously injured after ploughing through wire on dirt bike
Anti-Islam group member ‘tests bank security’ in bizarre filmed social experiment
0:55

Anti-Islam group member ‘tests bank security’ in bizarre filmed social experiment
Saudi Patriot missiles shoot down Yemeni Scud
0:29

Saudi Patriot missiles shoot down Yemeni Scud
 

The 45-year-old Pakistani has become a local celebrity in his native province of Sindh for the incredible stunts performed on his massive 16-foot motorcycle.

Police officer and bike enthusiast Ali Jigro is all set to create his own record by standing on a moving motorcycle for the longest possible distance. Photo: Caters News

Jigro is now aiming to break a world record for standing on his monster bike while travelling at speeds up to 50km/h.

“I have made this motorbike from scratch and I’ve worked really hard for it,” he told Caters News.

“I made this motorbike for the world record.”

No one has ever performed tricks on a 16-foot long motorcycle, and Jigro says he knows exactly how difficult it will be.

No one has ever performed tricks on a 16-foot long motorcycle. Photo: Caters News

13-year-old Stunt Driver

Fionn Condren is just 13 years old – but already he is a skilled stunt driver, performing high-speed tricks that would leave grown men running scared.

Smiling hoon filmed in dangerous speeding stunt at 180kmh



Ex-skateboard champ's risky stunt

Former downhill skateboarding champion Mitch Thompson has come under fire for a risky ride in the Blue Mountains.

Back To Top