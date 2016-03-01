Natural phenomenon: Massive 'near-shore landslide' hits Queensland beach again

A massive "near-shore landslide” has opened up at a popular Queensland swimming and camping destination merely months after a similar event occurred in the same area.

The potentially dangerous situation is being closely monitored by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers to ensure the public are kept safe.

A spokeswoman confirmed the sudden and unexpected erosion began at the popular beachside spot on Inskip Point at around 8am this morning.

In a statement to Yahoo7 the spokeswoman confirmed: “It’s likely that this was another occurrence of the natural phenomenon which occurred in September 2015 at Inskip.”

Inskip Point is located approximately two hours north of the Sunshine Coast, near popular Rainbow Beach.

A "near-shore landslide" is being blamed for this hole that's opened up at Inskip Point.

“It is caused by the undermining of part of the shoreline by tidal flow, waves and currents,” added the spokeswoman.

The spokesperson was also able to confirm that the erosion has not affected any campsites and is not affecting access to the barge to Fraser Island.

The erosion at Inskip Point isn't affecting campsites or access to the barge to Fraser Island.

“In the interest of public safety, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will continue to closely monitor the site.”

“Traffic barriers and warning signs will be erected and members of the public are asked to observe all warnings in the area,” the spokesperson stated.

A strikingly similar "near-shore landslide” occurred in late last year when vehicles and tents were swallowed after the ground opened up during peak season.

Approximately 200m of beachfront virtually disappeared before stunned campers eyes.

“In technical terms such an event is better termed a ‘near-shore landslide’ than a ‘sinkhole’.”

These are the incredible photos taken late last year by divers who undertook a salvage operation to remove camping equipment, a caravan and a 4WD from a sinkhole at Inskip Point in Queensland.

The salvage operation had taken than first thought as divers went into the water and made some surprise discoveries.

A team from 'Wolf Rock Dive' captured these amazing pictures.

There were trees and fuel cans trapped in there too among other debris from a hastily evacuated campsite and a 4WD is still missing.

Kevin Phillips, a spokesman for Wolf Rock Dive, told 7 News at the time: "Half the forest has gone into the sinkhole, so it's an absolute maze of trees and bushes and timber and then there's the debris field from the caravan."

Nearby campers who ran for safety when the ground gave way are set up again between the trees near the shoreline of Inskip point.

Another metre of sand eroded from the shoreline.

Camper Jeanette Turner said: "Still a little nervous at night, it was pretty scary."

But the campers have vowed to keep coming back.

Wendy Kleidon told 7 News: "Without campers I don't think Rainbow would survive."

