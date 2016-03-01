Police find infant with head injuries at scene of domestic altercation

Police attended the scene of an alleged domestic altercation between a man and a woman in Parramatta, where they also located an infant with head injuries.

The female toddler was found with bruising to her head, although police are unable to confirm how the injuries were sustained.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, also suffered head bruising and cuts to his body.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the unit on the Great Western Highway and has been taken to Parramatta Police Station where she is assisting police with their investigation.

The child has been transported to Westmead Children's Hospital and is understoof to be in a stable condition.

The man remains at the scene where he is speaking to detectives.

Police confirmed a crime scene has been established.

