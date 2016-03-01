News

'Possessed' ghost-like woman terrifies Mexican villagers as she wanders the streets at night

Yahoo7

A woman dressed in a white gown, wandering through a Mexican village late at night terrifying people, has been caught on camera, with witnesses saying she may be ‘possessed’ by ‘evil spirits’.

The woman appears ghost-like, dressed in a long white gown. Picture: YouTube

The start of the eerie video is filmed from inside a car, as the woman walks in the middle of the road in the dead of night.

As the vehicle approaches, the woman sits down next to the bonnet and makes a creepy noise, terrifying the people inside.

Screams can be heard as the woman continues to wander into the darkness, roaring at motorists.

Locals are terrified as the woman growls at passing cars. Picture: YouTube

Passers by try to help the woman, before she puts her arms around the trunk of a tree and appears to kiss a branch sticking out from it.

The video ends with the woman laying quietly on the ground as someone cools her face with water.

The woman can be seen hugging and kissing a tree. Picture: YouTube

While those who recorded the video, along with many online viewers, say the woman appeared to be “possessed” under the hypnosis of evil spirits, authorities believe she may be mentally ill or under the influence of drugs.

The woman was not formally identified, but those in the video refer to her as “Sofia”.

She is believed to be now undergoing psychiatric exams, under the scrutiny of authorities.

The footage was filmed in the north-west Mexican city of Culiacan, and has been widely shared on social networks including YouTube.

