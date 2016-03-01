Malcolm Turnbull brought to tears during Indigenous Affairs TV interview

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been moved to tears while speaking of an elderly indigenous woman's story of her mother singing her a lullaby in her native language.

Mr Turnbull spoke in a 30-minute interview on NITV's new current affairs program The Point on Monday night with reporter and Wiradjuri man, Stan Grant, revealing a softer side to his usual analytical speeches.

The Prime Minister was reduced to tears while recounting an elderly woman's story of the lullaby her mother sang to her in the Ngunnawal language, which was found inside the book he was researching while writing his Closing the Gap speech.

The woman was from the NSW Southern Highlands and believed to be from the stolen generation.

"She was a very old lady and she remembers her mother singing this [lullaby] to her," Turnbull said, wiping away tears.

"And the thing that's so sad, is to imagine that mother singing that story to her at a time when you were losing culture and the last thing that baby was was safe.

"That's why it made me sad, just to think about it."

Mr Grant admired Mr Turnbull for voicing tens of thousands of years of tradition in the first interview

"I am looking at the Prime Minister and there are tears in his eyes," Mr Grant wrote on the NITV website.

"Never before had an Indigenous language been spoken in our Federal Parliament, now the Prime Minister was giving voice to tens of thousands of years of tradition."

Earlier this month, Mr Turnbull began his speech in the Ngunnawal language in a pledge to gain $20 million in funding for language preservation programs.

It is believed there are over 250 Indigenous languages that have existed in Australia.

During the interview, Mr Turnbull also spoke about the large number of Indigenous Australians saying: "It is a failure across the board".

He also dabbled on leaving the door open to hold a referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution next year, if the Coalition Government were to be elected.

"I believe it's feasible to have a vote next year," Turnbull said adding the need will be "overwhelming".

"The problem with changing the Australian Constitution is that the Australian electorate is very conservative with the Constitution, and I think that’s partly because of compulsory voting."

The interview was the first since Mr Turnbull has allowed at the official prime ministerial residence.

Mr Turnbull also said that there is no "silver bullet" in Indigenous affairs and that it is critical the government works with Aboriginal communities and leaders in order to develop the best solutions for the population.

"I am completely committed to working with my colleagues but above all Indigenous Australians to resolve that, but I think it is important that we recognise Indigenous experience is much broader than that," Mr Turnbull said.

The Prime Minister's tears also welled at Parliament House last week while he was listening to a woman speaking of her battle with ovarian cancer at the Teal Ribbon Breakfast.

Ann-Maree Mulders spoke of her doctor calling her to discuss her ovarian cancer diagnosis and an image of her sitting with just an envelope and pen enough to move Mr Turnbull, who was sitting next to his wife, Lucy, at the time.

"The courage in which you have battled this disease and the courage in which you told your story here is quite unforgettable," he said.

"Every single person here has been moved by it."

