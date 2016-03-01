Footage shows 'Daesh fighting position' being wiped out

News

Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

The video, uploaded to the Youtube channel of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, claims to show the bombing of a ‘Daesh fighting position near Al Hasakah’.

The two compounds are completely covered by smoke and dust, as flames reach up from an explosion. Photo: CJTF-OIR

The aerial vision is in colour and shows two compounds, which appear to be remote, suddenly engulfed in plumes of smoke and dust as an explosion rocks the first compound.

Two further explosions follow. In two quick shots of the aftermath, one of the buildings appears to remain standing, while the other appears to be wiped out.



It is noted on the video that the bombing took place on February 21, 2016 “to disrupt terrorist operations”.

Al Hasakah is a province in northeastern Syria.

