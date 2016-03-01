Footage shows 'Daesh fighting position' being wiped out

Footage has emerged of what is said to be a coalition airstrike on an ISIS target in Syria.

The video, uploaded to the Youtube channel of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, claims to show the bombing of a ‘Daesh fighting position near Al Hasakah’.

The aerial vision is in colour and shows two compounds, which appear to be remote, suddenly engulfed in plumes of smoke and dust as an explosion rocks the first compound.

Two further explosions follow. In two quick shots of the aftermath, one of the buildings appears to remain standing, while the other appears to be wiped out.

ISIL has lost a series of key Iraqi cities, towns - more than 40 percent of what it once controlled #InherentResolve pic.twitter.com/PTY4C8XdfV — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) February 27, 2016

It is noted on the video that the bombing took place on February 21, 2016 “to disrupt terrorist operations”.

Al Hasakah is a province in northeastern Syria.

