The mother of a 21-year-old UK murder victim has wept as she watched a video of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend – and killer – taking his fury out on a punch bag months before he killed her.

Mother weeps as video shows killer's fury and force months before murder

The videos were taken months before 22-year-old Jordan Taylor violently stabbed Laura Davies to death in July last year after she had ended their relationship, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Taylor, who was convicted of murder last month, stabbed Ms Davies more than 80 times in a frenzied attack at the Essex Horse and Pony Protection Society base, where she lived and worked as a horse groom.

Footage of martial arts enthusiast Taylor that was posted to Facebook shows him furiously driving punches and kicks into a punchbag that Ms Davies’ mother - Dyanne Lambert - said her daughter bought for him.

“It never occurred to me that he would use that same power on my daughter,” Ms Lambert told the Sunday Mirror.

The 54-year-old was reduced to tears as she watched the video.

“I never saw any violence but I know he abused her financially and got her to buy him a computer so he could play violent video games online all day while she worked.

“He was a real bum and did nothing around the house. She’d work hard all day and he’d sit in her flat eating her food and living under her roof rent free,” she said.

Taylor denied the murder charge and said he had been trying to defend himself when he stabbed Ms Davies but his blows had been dealt with such force that the knife he used to kill her was bent to a 45-degree angle.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years behind bars.